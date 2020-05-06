Evensky & Katz LLC Has $85,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Evensky & Katz LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 29.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Moller Financial Services lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 30,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 4,088 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 37,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 8,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 141.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 197,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,668,000 after acquiring an additional 115,656 shares in the last quarter.

VPL traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.88. The company had a trading volume of 884,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,316. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a one year low of $48.00 and a one year high of $71.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.85.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

