Evensky & Katz LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Evensky & Katz LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 40.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 13,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period.

IWD stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.35. 2,440,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,135,639. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.06. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $84.11 and a 52-week high of $138.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

