Evensky & Katz LLC Purchases 205,621 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Evensky & Katz LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 18,068.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 206,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205,621 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $21,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,496,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 50,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,491,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,282,497. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.96. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $87.71 and a one year high of $130.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.