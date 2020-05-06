Evensky & Katz LLC Reduces Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Evensky & Katz LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 71.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,932 shares during the quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $887,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 36.8% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,050.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 760,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,330,000 after acquiring an additional 694,201 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 489.6% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 804,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,565,000 after acquiring an additional 667,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 115,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,489,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,773,526. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $50.05 and a 1-year high of $51.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.88.

