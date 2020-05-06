Evensky & Katz LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Evensky & Katz LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 71.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,760 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 417,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,921,000 after acquiring an additional 20,604 shares in the last quarter. RPTC Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. RPTC Inc. now owns 107,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 902.1% in the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after buying an additional 103,043 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 71,045,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 87.5% during the first quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 100,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 46,859 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.01. 14,919,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,761,002. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.32 and its 200-day moving average is $40.38. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $28.46 and a one year high of $44.67.

