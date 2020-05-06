Evensky & Katz LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Evensky & Katz LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,240 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 3.5% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $22,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 97.9% during the first quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 10,043,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,746,000 after buying an additional 4,969,800 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 697.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,963,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,844,000 after buying an additional 4,341,408 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 514.4% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,938,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,490,000 after buying an additional 2,459,852 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 26,128,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,275,212,000 after buying an additional 1,389,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 4,544,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,809,000 after buying an additional 798,087 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $143.67. 3,665,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,869,948. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.69. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

