Evensky & Katz LLC Sells 30,467 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Evensky & Katz LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 277,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,467 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up approximately 4.8% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Evensky & Katz LLC owned 0.82% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $30,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 80,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,755,000 after buying an additional 3,713 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 801,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,017,000 after buying an additional 187,423 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. JNB Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

IJJ stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.96. 152,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,145. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.46. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $90.68 and a 1-year high of $173.51.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.