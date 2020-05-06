Evensky & Katz LLC Sells 85 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Evensky & Katz LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 66,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,751,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 642,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,943,000 after acquiring an additional 21,957 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,762,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 392,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,011,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter.

IWF stock traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.97. 1,796,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,368,110. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.58 and its 200 day moving average is $169.82. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $128.23 and a 12-month high of $192.75.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

