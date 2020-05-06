EXMR (EXMR) Trading Up 9,902.1% Over Last Week

EXMR (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. Over the last seven days, EXMR has traded 9,902.1% higher against the dollar. One EXMR token can now be purchased for approximately $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). EXMR has a total market capitalization of $36.20 million and approximately $31,070.00 worth of EXMR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EXMR Profile

EXMR (CRYPTO:EXMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. EXMR’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,756,612 tokens. The official website for EXMR is exmrfoundation.org . EXMR’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin . The official message board for EXMR is medium.com/@eXMR . The Reddit community for EXMR is /r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

EXMR Token Trading

EXMR can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, YoBit and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EXMR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EXMR using one of the exchanges listed above.

