Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.15–0.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.4. The company issued revenue guidance of $280-290 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $259.6 million.Fastly also updated its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to -0.02-0.00 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on FSLY. ValuEngine raised Fastly from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastly from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Fastly from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Fastly currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.64.

Fastly stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,781,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,007,573. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.51. Fastly has a one year low of $10.63 and a one year high of $35.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.85.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $58.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.14 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fastly will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 2,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $47,659.04. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 222,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,086,933.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 316,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.97 per share, with a total value of $5,367,509.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,164,986 shares of company stock valued at $19,009,408 and sold 572,484 shares valued at $12,450,756.

