Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO) Shares Sold by Harwood Advisory Group LLC

Harwood Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,515 shares during the quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC owned 1.61% of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FDMO. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 25,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,748,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000.

Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.21. 6,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,973. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.16. Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $25.59 and a 12-month high of $39.79.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.