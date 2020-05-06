Fidelity National Financial Inc. Purchases 53,763 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Fidelity National Financial Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 101.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 53,763 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises 1.6% of Fidelity National Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Fidelity National Financial Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $9,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 56.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,620,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,254,561. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $125.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 152.81%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine lowered United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $124.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.32.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

