Fielmann (FIE) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Fielmann (FRA: FIE):

5/6/2020 – Fielmann was given a new €68.00 ($79.07) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Fielmann was given a new €65.00 ($75.58) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/28/2020 – Fielmann was given a new €60.50 ($70.35) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/28/2020 – Fielmann was given a new €62.00 ($72.09) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/28/2020 – Fielmann was given a new €68.00 ($79.07) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2020 – Fielmann was given a new €53.50 ($62.21) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Fielmann was given a new €52.00 ($60.47) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Fielmann had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

3/31/2020 – Fielmann was given a new €80.00 ($93.02) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Fielmann was given a new €43.00 ($50.00) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Fielmann had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

3/23/2020 – Fielmann was given a new €50.00 ($58.14) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Fielmann was given a new €60.50 ($70.35) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Fielmann was given a new €80.00 ($93.02) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

FIE stock traded up €1.85 ($2.15) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €61.15 ($71.10). 33,276 shares of the company traded hands. Fielmann AG has a 52-week low of €65.50 ($76.16) and a 52-week high of €77.50 ($90.12). The business has a 50 day moving average of €54.85 and a 200-day moving average of €66.31.

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft invests in and operates optical and hearing aid businesses in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses, and related articles and accessories, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

