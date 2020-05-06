Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FISI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Financial Institutions from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd.

NASDAQ FISI traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,834. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.34. Financial Institutions has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $33.28. The stock has a market cap of $279.38 million, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.11.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.40). Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $43.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.16 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Financial Institutions will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert M. Glaser purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.68 per share, for a total transaction of $41,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,548.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FISI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Financial Institutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Financial Institutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Financial Institutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Financial Institutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,686,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and sweep investments, as well as individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

