First Commonwealth Financial Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:FCF)

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the bank on Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th.

First Commonwealth Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 11.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. First Commonwealth Financial has a payout ratio of 54.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Commonwealth Financial to earn $0.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.3%.

FCF stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.14. 21,713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,199. First Commonwealth Financial has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $14.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $849.85 million, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.59.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $87.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Matthew C. Tomb bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.92 per share, for a total transaction of $29,760.00. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FCF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley downgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine downgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. First Commonwealth Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

