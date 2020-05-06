First Community Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FCBC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

First Community Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FCBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th.

First Community Bankshares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. First Community Bankshares has a payout ratio of 48.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NASDAQ FCBC traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,858. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.94 million, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.25. First Community Bankshares has a twelve month low of $18.35 and a twelve month high of $35.07.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $31.37 million for the quarter. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 30.16%.

FCBC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut First Community Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub upgraded First Community Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th.

In other news, President Gary R. Mills purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.71 per share, for a total transaction of $26,710.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 3,153 shares of company stock valued at $81,489 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

About First Community Bankshares

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

