First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) Upgraded to “Sell” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on FDEF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Defiance Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Defiance Financial from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of First Defiance Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. First Defiance Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FDEF traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.79. The stock had a trading volume of 143,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,954. The firm has a market cap of $644.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.45. First Defiance Financial has a twelve month low of $10.98 and a twelve month high of $32.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.87.

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.29). First Defiance Financial had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $59.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.30 million. Equities analysts forecast that First Defiance Financial will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. First Defiance Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

In related news, CEO Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $28,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its position in First Defiance Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in First Defiance Financial by 347.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management bought a new position in First Defiance Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in First Defiance Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in First Defiance Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

About First Defiance Financial

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service; and commercial real estate, commercial, consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

