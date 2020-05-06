First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Foundation Inc. engages in providing integrated investment management, wealth planning, consulting, trust and banking services. It operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products; loan products; specialized services comprising trust services, on-line banking, remote deposit capture, merchant credit card services, ATM cards, Visa debit cards, and business sweep accounts, as well as insurance brokerage services. It offers investment portfolio management and financial planning services; advisory and coordination services and wealth management services. First Foundation Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Foundation from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of First Foundation in a report on Monday, March 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of First Foundation from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Foundation from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFWM traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.29. 163,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $572.42 million, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.90. First Foundation has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $17.64.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The business had revenue of $55.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.81 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 9.67%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Foundation will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.40%.

In related news, CEO Scott F. Kavanaugh bought 2,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.40 per share, for a total transaction of $27,643.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John Michel sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $623,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,305 shares of company stock worth $48,396. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of First Foundation by 181.6% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of First Foundation by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in shares of First Foundation by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 33,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 19,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

