First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Acquired by American Financial Advisors LLC

American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 3,222.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 370,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359,476 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises 3.7% of American Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. American Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.48% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $20,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTCS. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 158,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,891,000 after buying an additional 7,022 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $800,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,490,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,089,000 after acquiring an additional 23,117 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 157,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 91,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 27,514 shares during the period.

Shares of FTCS stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.76. 484,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,784. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $42.46 and a twelve month high of $63.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.52.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

