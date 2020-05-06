First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) is American Financial Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

American Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 21.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 390,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,919 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for 3.6% of American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $20,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 266.2% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 100,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after buying an additional 72,993 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 168,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,724,000 after buying an additional 45,803 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $603,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 57,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after buying an additional 19,808 shares during the period. Finally, Moneywise Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 39,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 5,483 shares during the period.

Shares of LMBS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.70. The company had a trading volume of 611,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,092. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.84. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $49.52 and a 1 year high of $52.96.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 21st.

