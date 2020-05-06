First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Purchased by American Financial Advisors LLC

American Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 806,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,076 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up about 2.6% of American Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. American Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.30% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $14,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 198.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 397,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,979,000 after buying an additional 264,154 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 219,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,432,000 after purchasing an additional 48,591 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 288,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,800,000 after purchasing an additional 149,223 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 6,604 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 691,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,871,000 after purchasing an additional 74,450 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FPE traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $17.83. 2,183,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,490,542. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.92 and a 200-day moving average of $19.22. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $20.50.

