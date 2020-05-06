FlypMe (FYP) Market Cap Tops $282,948.95

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. FlypMe has a total market cap of $282,948.95 and approximately $3,260.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FlypMe token can now be bought for about $0.0160 or 0.00000172 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FlypMe has traded up 38.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010855 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $209.59 or 0.02247486 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00181978 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00066267 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00039717 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000173 BTC.

FlypMe Profile

FlypMe launched on June 6th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FlypMe’s official website is flyp.me . FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here

FlypMe Token Trading

FlypMe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlypMe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FlypMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

