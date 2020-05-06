FMC’s (FMC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

FMC (NYSE:FMC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $111.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of FMC from $125.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Bank of America raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of FMC from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of FMC from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.22.

NYSE:FMC traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $91.98. 1,226,397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,087,731. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. FMC has a 1 year low of $56.77 and a 1 year high of $108.77. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.86.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. FMC had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 29.69%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that FMC will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total transaction of $399,328.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,124.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 82,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total transaction of $8,652,039.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,294,981.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

