Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Issues Q2 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) updated its second quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.64-0.66 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $590-605 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $597.36 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Fortinet from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Fortinet from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research began coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $115.17.

NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $2.90 on Wednesday, reaching $111.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,749,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,738. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.34 and a 200 day moving average of $103.50. The stock has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.92. Fortinet has a 12-month low of $68.87 and a 12-month high of $121.82.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $614.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.89 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortinet will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 26,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.05, for a total transaction of $2,845,109.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,186,340 shares in the company, valued at $656,061,357. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 11,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total transaction of $1,317,819.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,461.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,954 shares of company stock worth $4,805,465. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

