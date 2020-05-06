Franchise Brands PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 0.65 (LON:FRAN)

Franchise Brands PLC (LON:FRAN) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.65 ($0.01) per share on Monday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:FRAN remained flat at $GBX 98.50 ($1.30) during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 999 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,951. The firm has a market cap of $78.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 96.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 114.11. Franchise Brands has a 52-week low of GBX 77.10 ($1.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 153 ($2.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

About Franchise Brands

Franchise Brands plc engages in franchising and related activities primarily in the United Kingdom. It provides vehicle repair services, which comprise bumper scuffs, paintwork scratches, minor dents, and kerbed alloy wheel repairs under the ChipsAway brand name; and oven cleaning services include cleaning of domestic oven brands and models, such as electric and gas ovens, ranges, microwaves, hobs, extractor fans, and barbecues, as well as various removable components consisting of racks and other removable parts under the Ovenclean brand.

