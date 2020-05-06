Franchise Brands PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 0.65 (LON:FRAN)

Franchise Brands PLC (LON:FRAN) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.65 ($0.01) per share on Monday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON:FRAN remained flat at $GBX 98.50 ($1.30) during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 999 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,951. The firm has a market cap of $78.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 96.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 114.11. Franchise Brands has a 52-week low of GBX 77.10 ($1.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 153 ($2.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.02.
About Franchise Brands
