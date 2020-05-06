Fulcrum Capital LLC Acquires 181 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,110 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises 2.5% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 210.7% in the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 209.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SBUX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.77.

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $1.01 on Tuesday, hitting $72.90. 12,952,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,825,857. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72. The company has a market cap of $86.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.55.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.95%.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $267,833.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

