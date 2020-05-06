Fulcrum Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 43.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,494 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,702,310,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,557,559 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,651,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799,008 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 35,366.3% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,840,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832,137 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 190.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,118,742 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,341,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 586.4% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 675,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $219,935,000 after purchasing an additional 576,784 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $6.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $125.40. The stock had a trading volume of 30,540,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,715,496. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.68. Boeing Co has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $391.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.69 and a beta of 1.45.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The business’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post -3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $322.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Nord/LB cut shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Norddeutsche Landesbank raised shares of Boeing to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.50.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.