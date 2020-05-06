Fulcrum Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Fulcrum Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,321 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 2.6% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 170,085 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $13,422,000 after purchasing an additional 11,514 shares during the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,877 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 274.3% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 171,598 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $13,541,000 after buying an additional 125,749 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 4,330 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 639,049 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $60,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.47.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $3.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.03. The company had a trading volume of 6,745,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,144,116. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.93 billion, a PE ratio of 46.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.05 and its 200-day moving average is $84.95.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

In related news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 63,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $6,067,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,645 shares in the company, valued at $12,445,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 3,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.18, for a total transaction of $347,002.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,544,109.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,721 shares of company stock valued at $8,224,659 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.