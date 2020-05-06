Fulcrum Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Fulcrum Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 746 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Fulcrum Capital LLC owned approximately 0.16% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $5,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 459.6% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:XBI traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.50. 6,919,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,239,568. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $62.94 and a 52 week high of $99.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.73.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.