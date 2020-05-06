Fulcrum Capital LLC Has $2.32 Million Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Fulcrum Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 46.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,078 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 44,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 48,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,565,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 23,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,552,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period.

IJK stock traded up $2.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $200.82. 291,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,642. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $182.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.25. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $145.46 and a one year high of $248.43.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

