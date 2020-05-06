Fulcrum Capital LLC Has $3.56 Million Holdings in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Fulcrum Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 48,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 295,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 20,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 7,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen F. Angel acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $152.47 per share, with a total value of $304,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,791,621.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Franz Fehrenbach acquired 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $158.72 per share, with a total value of $222,208.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,095.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,538. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LIN traded down $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $182.01. 1,171,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,568,306. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $95.93 billion, a PE ratio of 43.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.69. Linde PLC has a fifty-two week low of $146.71 and a fifty-two week high of $227.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $175.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.87.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.963 per share. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is 52.45%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LIN. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Linde from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Linde from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Linde from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Linde from $235.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.59.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

