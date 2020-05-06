Fulcrum Capital LLC Sells 25,778 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Fulcrum Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 71.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,778 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,278,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,130,405,000 after acquiring an additional 728,279 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,299,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $711,006,000 after buying an additional 713,348 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,875,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $628,029,000 after buying an additional 1,187,427 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,377,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $581,737,000 after buying an additional 2,133,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17,400.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,250,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,665,000 after buying an additional 5,220,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,459,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,663,184. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $45.72 and a 12 month high of $70.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.02.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

