Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fulgent Genetics had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a positive return on equity of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $7.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 million.

FLGT traded up $1.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.42. The stock had a trading volume of 357,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,695. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.18. The firm has a market cap of $357.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,352,000.00 and a beta of 1.70. Fulgent Genetics has a one year low of $4.71 and a one year high of $20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.96 and a quick ratio of 9.96.

Several research firms have commented on FLGT. ValuEngine cut Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CSFB cut their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.66.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

