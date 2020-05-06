Function X (FX) Price Tops $0.0546 on Exchanges

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 6th. Over the last seven days, Function X has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar. Function X has a market cap of $11.63 million and approximately $102,269.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Function X token can now be bought for about $0.0546 or 0.00000586 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00029167 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00034754 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000301 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9,350.27 or 1.00265751 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00070648 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000479 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000440 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 48% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Function X Profile

Function X is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 212,930,114 tokens. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 . Function X’s official website is functionx.io

Function X Token Trading

Function X can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

