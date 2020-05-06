Fundamentun LLC Has $1.01 Million Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Fundamentun LLC increased its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 81.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,504 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Paypal by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 84,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after purchasing an additional 9,104 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,341 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 134.4% in the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 115,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,453,000 after purchasing an additional 66,014 shares in the last quarter. Watchman Group Inc. acquired a new position in Paypal during the 4th quarter worth about $3,002,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in Paypal by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 13,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paypal alerts:

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $2.88 on Wednesday, reaching $128.31. The company had a trading volume of 13,264,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,477,186. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.88 and a 200-day moving average of $108.50. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $129.59. The stock has a market cap of $145.05 billion, a PE ratio of 61.99, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.11.

In related news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 5,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $732,514.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,501,272.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $2,975,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,566,782.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 242,074 shares of company stock valued at $26,220,554 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Paypal from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Paypal from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Paypal from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Paypal from $137.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Paypal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.72.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Further Reading: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.