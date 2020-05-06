Fundamentun LLC Invests $205,000 in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Fundamentun LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 12,324,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,984 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth $116,612,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,654,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,266,000 after acquiring an additional 460,024 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,031,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,008,000 after acquiring an additional 270,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 10,102.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,508,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483,694 shares in the last quarter.

SPTS stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $30.69. 1,059,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,099,514. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $29.69 and a 12-month high of $31.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.21.

