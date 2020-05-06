Fundamentun LLC Sells 1,096 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Fundamentun LLC decreased its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GBIL. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 960,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,193,000 after purchasing an additional 50,387 shares during the period. Royal Harbor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,099,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 129,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,034,000 after purchasing an additional 72,856 shares during the period.

Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $100.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,756. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.42. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12-month low of $100.12 and a 12-month high of $100.98.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.