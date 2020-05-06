Fundamentun LLC Sells 1,421 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Fundamentun LLC decreased its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 45.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

CMI traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.65. 728,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,475,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.02. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.03 and a 1 year high of $186.73.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CMI shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $178.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $171.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.33.

In related news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 10,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total value of $1,750,290.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,022,855.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark J. Osowick sold 438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total transaction of $72,655.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,184.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,280 shares of company stock worth $2,727,957 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

