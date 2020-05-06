GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine lowered shares of GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on GDS in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set a hold rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on GDS in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a buy rating and a $70.30 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of GDS in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut GDS from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on GDS in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.70.

Get GDS alerts:

Shares of GDS stock traded up $3.52 on Friday, reaching $58.60. 942,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,401,583. GDS has a 1-year low of $30.90 and a 1-year high of $65.34. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.57 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.90.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $169.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.83 million. On average, research analysts predict that GDS will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDS. Singapore Technologies Telemedia Pte Ltd lifted its position in GDS by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Singapore Technologies Telemedia Pte Ltd now owns 15,835,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,804,000 after buying an additional 2,274,725 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in GDS by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,249,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,595,000 after buying an additional 638,220 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in GDS by 122.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,921,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,671,000 after buying an additional 1,607,208 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GDS in the 4th quarter worth about $98,149,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,560,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,471,000 after purchasing an additional 96,405 shares during the period. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.