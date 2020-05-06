Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Receives $76.39 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-three analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.09.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Gilead Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lowered Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

GILD stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.14. The stock had a trading volume of 14,889,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,659,709. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.72. Gilead Sciences has a 52 week low of $60.89 and a 52 week high of $85.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 21.84%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.30%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $340,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,264.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $188,141.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,465,575.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,063 shares of company stock worth $6,058,161 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.