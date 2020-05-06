GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Stock Holdings Lifted by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 372,741 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,778 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,933,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,679,397. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $103.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.73. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a fifty-two week low of $31.43 and a fifty-two week high of $48.25.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.77 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 43.97%. As a group, analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.472 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 70.66%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GSK. ValuEngine downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Shore Capital downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

