Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $154.05, but opened at $166.95. Global Payments shares last traded at $170.10, with a volume of 3,154,521 shares changing hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

Several research firms have commented on GPN. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Global Payments from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Global Payments from $229.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.14.

The firm has a market cap of $48.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.81 and its 200 day moving average is $174.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 8.77%. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.82, for a total transaction of $88,692.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,664,162.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.51, for a total transaction of $814,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,799 shares in the company, valued at $8,710,024.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,272,907 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Global Payments by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,378,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,083,477,000 after purchasing an additional 799,929 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,408,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,447,799,000 after buying an additional 109,271 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,773,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,149,323,000 after buying an additional 158,819 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,761,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,599,444,000 after acquiring an additional 58,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,903,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,077,670,000 after acquiring an additional 24,814 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

