Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share on Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.0% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ:EFAS traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,999. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $16.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.58.

