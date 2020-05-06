Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:ALTY)

Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.098 per share on Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th.

Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NASDAQ:ALTY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.67. 5,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,237. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.21. Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25.

