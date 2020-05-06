Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

SRET traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $6.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,056,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,836. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.98. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $15.77.

