Gocompare.Com Group PLC (LON:GOCO) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.50

Gocompare.Com Group PLC (LON:GOCO) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Monday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:GOCO traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 82 ($1.08). The company had a trading volume of 318,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,491. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 67.98 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 89.41. The stock has a market cap of $356.75 million and a PE ratio of 27.33. Gocompare.Com Group has a 1-year low of GBX 42.80 ($0.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 107.60 ($1.42).

GOCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Gocompare.Com Group from GBX 129 ($1.70) to GBX 120 ($1.58) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 116.25 ($1.53).

GoCompare.com Group plc operates an Internet-based price comparison Website for financial and non-financial products in the United Kingdom. The company's Gocompare.com Website enables people to compare the costs and features of various insurance policies, financial products, and energy tariffs. It provides comparison services for car, motorbike, van, taxi, motorhome, breakdown, home, landlord, student, travel, and pet insurance products, as well as strategic initiatives in the areas of money, energy, home services, life and protection insurance, and other products.

