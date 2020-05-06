GoHelpFund Reaches Market Capitalization of $30,580.05 (HELP)

GoHelpFund (CURRENCY:HELP) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. One GoHelpFund token can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges including Stellarport and Mercatox. In the last seven days, GoHelpFund has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar. GoHelpFund has a total market capitalization of $30,580.05 and $24,583.00 worth of GoHelpFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010855 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $209.59 or 0.02247486 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00181978 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00066267 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00039717 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000173 BTC.

GoHelpFund Token Profile

GoHelpFund’s total supply is 23,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,147,167 tokens. GoHelpFund’s official Twitter account is @GoHelpFund_com . The Reddit community for GoHelpFund is /r/gohelpfund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GoHelpFund is gohelpfund.com . GoHelpFund’s official message board is blog.gohelpfund.com

Buying and Selling GoHelpFund

GoHelpFund can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Stellarport. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoHelpFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoHelpFund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoHelpFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

