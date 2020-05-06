Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV)’s share price rose 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.69 and last traded at $0.69, approximately 1,104,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 1,260,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

GSV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Gold Standard Ventures from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Gold Standard Ventures from $1.90 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.96.

Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSV. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 33,375.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 40,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 40,718 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 23,779 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Standard Ventures during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 173.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 71,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 45,077 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Gold Standard Ventures in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

Gold Standard Ventures Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV)

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering approximately 53,569 gross acres of land in Elko County, Nevada.

