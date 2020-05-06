Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BNP Paribas downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.02.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Shares of GT stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $6.14. 5,313,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,929,576. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.04. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.22.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a positive return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GT. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,199,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 28.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 456.0% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.