GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of GoPro from $3.50 to $2.20 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of GoPro from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the company from $4.50 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wedbush reiterated a hold rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of GoPro in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of GoPro from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoPro from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.58.

Shares of GPRO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.21. 3,159,219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,860,292. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $519.45 million, a P/E ratio of -29.18 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.77. GoPro has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $7.64.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $528.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.94 million. GoPro had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.11%. The business’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that GoPro will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other GoPro news, Director James Lanzone bought 25,000 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.81 per share, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,311.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of GoPro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of GoPro by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,391,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,398,000 after acquiring an additional 45,250 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in shares of GoPro by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 338,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 58,782 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of GoPro by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 39,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 7,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of GoPro by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 213,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 59,558 shares in the last quarter. 49.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

